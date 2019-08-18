Hill (HRC) Shareholder Southernsun Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $3.37 Million; Sva Plumb Wealth Management Position in At&T (T) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hill (HRC) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 32,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 283,581 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.02M, down from 315,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $105.25. About 338,151 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/05/2018 – HILL-ROM – SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, CO SIGNED CO-MARKETING AGREEMENT FOR A SUITE OF POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC INSTRUMENTS; 09/04/2018 – FDA: Hill-Rom, Inc.- Progressa Bed – AC-powered adjustable hospital bed; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM DECLARES DIV 20C/SHR, WAS 18C/SHR, EST. 19.25C; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 01/05/2018 – IMRIS and Hill-Rom Announce Commercial Launch of New Magnetic Resonance Neurosurgical Table; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Enhances Spot™ Vision Screener To Serve Senior Population; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 66.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 31,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 16,047 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 47,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 31.10M shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T Revenue Falls; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Seen Having Edge Over U.S. in Court Battle for Time Warner; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HON HAI 2317.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$277.8 BLN; 27/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL RESUMES WITH NON-PUBLIC TESTIMONY; 22/03/2018 – AT&T and Justice Department Face Over Time Warner Merger (Video); 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – BELIEVES CO WILL ADD POSTPAID PHONE SUBSCRIBERS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 30/03/2018 – AT&T INC T.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,801 shares to 33,852 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 13,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,721 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.30 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.11% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Modera Wealth Management Lc owns 39,536 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 2.11M were reported by Calamos Ltd Liability Company. 16,531 are owned by First Financial Bank Sioux Falls. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation reported 52,022 shares. 3,893 are owned by Shine Advisory Svcs Inc. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Company has invested 2.79% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bender Robert & holds 0.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 13,722 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 7.64M shares. Csu Producer stated it has 7,200 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Credit Capital Invs Limited Co holds 4.41% or 130,637 shares. Lbmc Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 14,730 shares. 39,317 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Llc. Harbour Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.5% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 21,585 shares. Systematic Fin Mgmt LP holds 125,110 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Channing Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 142,378 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 20,198 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). 5,068 were accumulated by Us Retail Bank De. Weik Capital Management reported 3,500 shares stake. Churchill Management Corporation owns 55,172 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP accumulated 824 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 23,750 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,325 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory Serv has invested 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Select Equity Grp Inc Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 742,433 shares. Moreover, Yorktown Mgmt Inc has 0.11% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd stated it has 9,288 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. South Dakota Council reported 8,300 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 154,273 shares to 417,244 shares, valued at $35.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 8,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC).