Hikari Tsushin Upped Its Stake in Altria Group (MO) as Stock Price Declined; Apollo Management Holdings LP Maintains Position in Ares Cap (Put) (ARCC)

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Put) (ARCC) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 508,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.57M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 1.40 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. $3,600 worth of stock was bought by BARTLETT STEVE on Thursday, June 20. $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by ROLL PENELOPE F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Capital Prtn Ltd Partnership owns 117,540 shares. Pinnacle Prns Inc reported 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.16% or 14,540 shares. Cubic Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.99% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Hyman Charles D invested in 10,510 shares. Schroder Management Grp owns 1.24M shares. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 90,615 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Omers Administration holds 0.65% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 3.17M shares. Pennsylvania Tru accumulated 0.39% or 117,070 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Co accumulated 49,340 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co holds 0% or 549,000 shares. New South Capital holds 0.51% or 1.04 million shares in its portfolio. Punch And Assoc Investment reported 511,680 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Inc reported 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capitol Invt Corp Iv by 1.00 million shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $10.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (Call) (NYSE:LEN) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.

