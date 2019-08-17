Hikari Tsushin Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Stake as Share Value Rose; As Honeywell Intl (Call) (HON) Share Value Rose, Scopus Asset Management LP Has Decreased by $7.80 Million Its Stake

Hikari Tsushin Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 32.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc sold 15,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,145 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30M, down from 49,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple began replacing batteries earlier this year; 29/03/2018 – China’s Huawei posts 28 pct rise in 2017 net profit; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 24/05/2018 – Is Apple Botching Its Autonomous Driving Opportunity?; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE APPLE STAKE UP 45% TO 239M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 29/05/2018 – Apple may be planning to use high-end technology in the screens for all of its new 2019 iPhone models, according to a report from South Korea’s Electronic Times; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (HON) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 49,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.89 million, down from 149,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 1.75 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs

Hikari Tsushin Inc, which manages about $451.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in X (ASHR) by 25,240 shares to 71,520 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 1,389 shares. Hedeker Wealth holds 36,209 shares or 4.58% of its portfolio. Private Wealth invested in 5.49% or 77,404 shares. Scotia Capital has 917,519 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Academy Capital Mgmt Incorporated Tx holds 96,456 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh holds 3.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1.42M shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.3% or 2,200 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 141,089 shares. Edgemoor Inv Incorporated holds 4.88% or 195,228 shares in its portfolio. Oak Associates Oh invested 2.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Woodstock has 62,646 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1,150 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Jcic Asset Management has invested 4.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Adirondack Trust holds 2.81% or 20,424 shares. Mirador Capital Prtn Lp reported 3.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 170,000 shares to 281,935 shares, valued at $22.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 262,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.53 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.