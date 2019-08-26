Hikari Tsushin Raised Its Altria Group (MO) Position; Qci Asset Management Has Trimmed By $6.49 Million Its Ecolab (ECL) Stake

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 36.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 36,857 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Qci Asset Management Inc holds 65,069 shares with $11.49 million value, down from 101,926 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $58.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $203.27. About 363,337 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125

Hikari Tsushin Inc increased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 336.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hikari Tsushin Inc acquired 47,800 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Hikari Tsushin Inc holds 62,010 shares with $3.56 million value, up from 14,210 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $88.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 3.55M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity. $171,050 worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was bought by MacLennan David.

Qci Asset Management Inc increased Alphabet Inc. Class C stake by 920 shares to 24,726 valued at $29.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hexo Corp stake by 118,275 shares and now owns 151,675 shares. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab Inc has $210 highest and $170 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is -0.34% below currents $203.27 stock price. Ecolab Inc had 14 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, May 2. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, August 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Nomura. Nomura maintained the shares of ECL in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. UBS downgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Thursday, April 18 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 1. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group has $68 highest and $4400 lowest target. $60.75’s average target is 28.06% above currents $47.44 stock price. Altria Group had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MO in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America.