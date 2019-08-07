Hikari Tsushin Raised Altria Group (MO) Stake by $2.72 Million; Share Value Declined; Zimmer Partners LP Has Lowered Entergy New (ETR) Position by $97.38 Million; Share Price Rose

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 68.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The hedge fund held 477,190 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.63M, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.77. About 256,706 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Entergy; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY 1Q OPER EPS $1.16, EST. $1.28; 28/03/2018 – BURNS & MCDONNELL ADDS ENTERGY PROJECT TO $3.2B SLATE IN TEXAS,; 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RECONNECTED PILGRIM 1 TO GRID THURSDAY AFTER REPAIRS; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns A1 underlying/Aa3 enhanced to Mexico CSD, NY’s GO bonds; outlook is stable; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA CAPITAL l OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $6.25 TO $6.85; 21/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 15% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENTERGY’S ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 STILL IN OUTAGE: NRC; 07/03/2018 – ENTERGY RESTARTS RIVER BEND NUCLEAR REACTOR IN LOUISIANA: NRC

Hikari Tsushin Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 336.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc bought 47,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 62,010 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 14,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.79. About 2.35 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 167,256 shares to 175,940 shares, valued at $34.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG).