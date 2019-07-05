Hikari Tsushin Position in Novo Nordisk As (NVO) Cut by $2.88 Million; Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Shareholder Dodge & Cox Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.98 Million as Market Value Declined

Hikari Tsushin Inc decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk As (NVO) by 46.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc sold 55,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,970 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, down from 118,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Novo Nordisk As for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 729,083 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 21/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: REFIXIA ACHIEVES GREATER TOTAL FACTOR IX EXPOSURE; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 24/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PEOPLE TREATED WITH SAXENDA ® (LIRAGLUTIDE 3 MG) FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT LOST AN AVERAGE OF 8; 05/03/2018 REG-Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme; 19/03/2018 – Semaglutide injection phase 2 data presented at ENDO demonstrated significant weight loss in adults with obesity; 24/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PEOPLE TREATED WITH SAXENDA ® (LIRAGLUTIDE 3 MG) FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT LOST AN AVERAGE OF 8.1 KG AFTER SIX MONTHS IN A REAL-WORLD CLINICAL SETTING, IN COMBINATION WITH DIET AND; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: FDA OKS INCLUSION OF DATA ON CARDIOVASCULAR; 13/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Fall; Obesity Market Down 2%; 22/03/2018 – Drugmaker Novo Nordisk looks to former oil boss to energise M&A

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 248,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129.00M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56B, up from 128.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.13. About 1.14M shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 27.54% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.97% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Franchise Strength Drives Sound 1Q18; 21/03/2018 – N.Y. A.G. Schneiderman Announces $230 Million Settlement With UBS Over Misconduct Leading Up to Financial Crisis; 09/05/2018 – UBS Hires Credit Suisse Executive to Run Investment Banking in Switzerland; 14/03/2018 – UBS Group Asia ECM Head Peihao Huang Is Said to Be Leaving Bank; 09/03/2018 – UBS Suspended From Sponsoring Hong Kong IPOs for 18 Months; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Ubs Group Ag’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade, Maintains Stable Outlook On Credit Suisse Group Ag; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Operating Income CHF7.7B; 23/04/2018 – UBS U.S. Wealth Business is Thriving — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING AT1

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 21.13 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

Hikari Tsushin Inc, which manages about $451.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA) by 9 shares to 744 shares, valued at $224.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc/The (NYSE:HD) by 2,850 shares to 58,005 shares, valued at $11.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credit Suisse Group Ag (NYSE:CS) by 259,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 606,789 shares, and cut its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).