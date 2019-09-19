Hikari Tsushin Increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake by $3.00 Million; Shareholder New Mountain Vantage Advisers Lifted Ebay (EBAY) Holding

Hikari Tsushin Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 47.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc bought 30,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 96,040 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.35M, up from 65,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $111.22. About 1.09 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 16/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PROS V23 618 MOD TO 18-AP-4367 MEDTRONIC MI (6183076826) DEVICE PO: 618; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 171,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 931,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.79 million, up from 759,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.72. About 916,703 shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF CO’S STUBHUB UNIT STARTING MAY 2; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Operating Margin 22.5%; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning Incorporated holds 0.02% or 13,475 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability owns 60,525 shares. Central National Bank & Trust & Tru Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). M&T Financial Bank stated it has 0.52% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bartlett And Limited Co holds 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 14 shares. Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech holds 97,776 shares. Moreover, Victory Management has 0.03% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). White Pine Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.2% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 13,730 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests holds 0.06% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 237,805 shares. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa reported 0.12% stake. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Hightower Advsr Limited Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 126,410 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.06% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $2.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) by 125,211 shares to 262,122 shares, valued at $8.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 35,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 823,344 shares, and cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

