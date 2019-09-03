Hikari Tsushin Increased Altria Group (MO) Position by $2.72 Million; Great Westn Bancorp (GWB) Share Value Declined While Rice Hall James & Associates Cut Position

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (GWB) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 26,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 447,577 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.14M, down from 474,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Great Westn Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $29.33. About 92,272 shares traded. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 19.53% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western Insurance Company; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividen to Be Paid May to Stockholders of Record as of the Close of Business May 11; 22/05/2018 – A Beer that Beat the Odds — Great Western’s Original 16 Expands to the US; 26/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN BANCORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND REPRESENTS INCREASE OF 25.0% COMPARED TO MOST RECENT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/04/2018 – NY/NJ Port Auth: GWB Painters: Working with Nerves of Steel; 06/04/2018 – Great Western Mining 2017 Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Costs; Intu Properties Agrees to Extend Loan on Spain Shopping Center; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Divident of 25c Per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING – ISSUES HAVE NOW BEEN RESOLVED AND HOLE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF WEEK AT M2 INFILL DRILLING PROGRAMME

Hikari Tsushin Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 336.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc bought 47,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 62,010 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 14,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.93. About 6.02M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold GWB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.98 million shares or 1.58% less from 56.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Comml Bank owns 495 shares. Colorado-based Tributary Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 1% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma invested 0.01% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Jacobs Asset Llc holds 1.66% or 264,986 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 51,223 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 0.02% stake. Argi Service Lc has 12,958 shares. 25,572 are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys. State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.49M shares. Hilltop Holding accumulated 0.04% or 6,670 shares. Fmr Limited Liability accumulated 2.37M shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 35,485 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 177,542 shares. Hsbc Holdg Plc holds 76,929 shares. Moreover, Pnc Services Gru has 0% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 369,680 shares to 2.29 million shares, valued at $10.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc by 46,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 534,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

Analysts await Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 9.72% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.72 per share. GWB’s profit will be $43.85M for 9.28 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Great Western Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.09% EPS growth.

