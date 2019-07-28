Hikari Tsushin Holds Holding in Altria Group (MO); Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) Stake Has Increased by Maltese Capital Management Llc

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) by 96.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 86,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 176,694 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Opus Bk Irvine Calif for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $802.66M market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 62,420 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 26.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 11/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) – HAS WON A PUBLIC TENDER AND SIGNED A 9-YEAR VEHICLE INSPECTION CONCESSION IN ARICA, CHILE; 05/04/2018 – Navigant Research Names Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Schneider Electric, and Opus One Solutions the Leading Microgrid Controller Vendors; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 23/04/2018 – Opus Bank Total Loans Increased $55.8M in 1Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 28/03/2018 – OPUS GLOBAL FY REV. 42.6B FORINT; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 22/03/2018 – Opus Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Opus Bank and the Thompson Family Partner to Launch Thompson Family Foundation; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy

Hikari Tsushin Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 336.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc bought 47,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,010 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 14,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.29 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 220,017 shares to 580,208 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 25,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,300 shares, and cut its stake in Business First Bancshares In.

