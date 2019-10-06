Hikari Tsushin Has Upped Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Position by $3.61 Million; Holder L & S Advisors Has Raised Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding

Hikari Tsushin Inc increased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 36.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc bought 25,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 97,153 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.53 million, up from 71,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 152.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 13,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 22,771 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54M, up from 9,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $172.82. About 1.27 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson discloses positive Invokana development – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Companies You Don’t Realize Make Products You Use Every Day – Motley Fool” published on October 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Can Johnson and Johnson Stock Overcome Opiod Implications? – Investorplace.com” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “California Jury Awards $40M Talc Verdict Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $757.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4,605 shares to 10,043 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (Adr) (NYSE:BP) by 26,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,199 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc A.