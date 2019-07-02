Hikari Tsushin Has Increased Its Altria Group (MO) Holding; Jacobs Levy Equity Management Holding in Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Has Increased as Valuation Declined

Hikari Tsushin Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 336.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc bought 47,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,010 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 14,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $48.6. About 5.88M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 134.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 49,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,969 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 36,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.7. About 84,366 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 13.97% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc by 86,184 shares to 16,275 shares, valued at $149,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) by 28,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,216 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CPSI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.13% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 18,466 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 35,372 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Co has 0% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 7,658 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 27,780 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) or 10,481 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 297,083 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Company Limited Partnership owns 816 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company owns 30,325 shares. 14,093 are owned by Matarin Lc. Eqis Cap Mgmt owns 11,203 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aull & Monroe Mgmt Corporation, a Alabama-based fund reported 29,779 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sns Finance Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.11% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 8,986 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust holds 0.38% or 1.81M shares. 335,432 were reported by Keybank National Association Oh. Company Financial Bank has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 6.07M shares. Northeast Consultants holds 43,145 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd owns 0.12% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,060 shares. Camarda Finance Advsrs Ltd Com reported 116 shares stake. Alexandria Cap Ltd has 0.06% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 6,882 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) reported 11,800 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 510,202 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Oregon-based Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 1.85% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 276,966 are owned by Capital Invest Advsrs Lc. Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Green Square Ltd Liability has 25,641 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.