Hikari Tsushin Has Cut By $2.88 Million Its Novo Nordisk As (NVO) Stake; AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AMC Networks had 7 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Sell”. The stock of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Imperial Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. Imperial Capital upgraded AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) on Monday, June 3 to “In-Line” rating. See AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) latest ratings:

03/06/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: In-Line New Target: $53.0000 Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $53 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $70 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Hold New Target: $62 Maintain

31/01/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $64 New Target: $56 Downgrade

Hikari Tsushin Inc decreased Novo Nordisk As (NVO) stake by 46.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hikari Tsushin Inc analyzed 55,310 shares as Novo Nordisk As (NVO)'s stock declined 4.38%. The Hikari Tsushin Inc holds 62,970 shares with $3.29 million value, down from 118,280 last quarter. Novo Nordisk As now has $116.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $49.01. About 2.88M shares traded or 112.86% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500.

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 20.42 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

AMC Networks Inc. owns and operates various cable televisionÂ’s brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.21 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, National Networks; and International and Other. It has a 7.56 P/E ratio. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

