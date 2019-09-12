Hikari Tsushin Has Boosted Its Position in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Price Declined; Bce (BCE) Position Has Lifted by Addenda Capital Inc

Hikari Tsushin Inc increased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 36.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc bought 25,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 97,153 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.53 million, up from 71,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $131.17. About 5.89 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 258,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 999,861 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.20 million, up from 741,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.43. About 4.69 million shares traded or 443.39% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 15,280 shares to 436,876 shares, valued at $30.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,331 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Stocks to Own Should Interest Rates Tank in 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 16, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “How to Get $900 in Monthly TFSA Income Today – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Revealed: Collect 6.7% Dividends the Safe Way – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Better Buy: BCE (USA) or Shopify (USA)? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Why the BCE Stock Rose 5.6% in August? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 76,777 shares. West Coast Limited Liability Co invested in 0.28% or 8,747 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.72% or 76,933 shares in its portfolio. Doheny Asset Management Ca invested in 17,484 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap invested in 4,858 shares or 0.36% of the stock. First Trust Advsr LP holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 833,484 shares. Prentiss Smith And Com Inc holds 63,208 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.59% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 235,344 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Llc Dc stated it has 313,607 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0.17% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 305,644 shares. Kanawha Management Ltd Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 146,504 shares. Rdl Fincl invested in 21,200 shares. Brown Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% or 2,437 shares. Prudential Public Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 3.83 million shares. Seizert Capital Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 318,038 shares.