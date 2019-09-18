Hikari Tsushin Has Boosted Its Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Position; MONGOLIAN MINING ORDINARY SHARES (MOGLQ) Sellers Increased By 17.08% Their Shorts

Hikari Tsushin Inc increased Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) stake by 36.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hikari Tsushin Inc acquired 25,980 shares as Johnson And Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Hikari Tsushin Inc holds 97,153 shares with $13.53M value, up from 71,173 last quarter. Johnson And Johnson now has $342.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $129.67. About 4.29M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i

MONGOLIAN MINING CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MOGLQ) had an increase of 17.08% in short interest. MOGLQ’s SI was 157,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 17.08% from 134,100 shares previously. With 19,400 avg volume, 8 days are for MONGOLIAN MINING CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MOGLQ)’s short sellers to cover MOGLQ’s short positions. The stock decreased 90.43% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1101. About 331,800 shares traded or 157.03% up from the average. Mongolian Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:MOGLQ) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kames Capital Public Limited invested in 706,161 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1.21% or 1.02M shares. Dafna Ltd Company invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Investec Asset Mngmt North America Incorporated holds 0.55% or 45,175 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt accumulated 32,580 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.99% or 683,069 shares. Hexavest reported 2.61% stake. Telos Capital Incorporated has invested 1.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Yacktman Asset Lp holds 4.68 million shares or 7.82% of its portfolio. Glovista Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,600 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co owns 11,126 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. St Germain D J accumulated 140,468 shares. 39,477 were reported by Legacy Private Tru Commerce. 37,900 were accumulated by Mu Investments Com.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 14.75% above currents $129.67 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $147 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 17. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”.

Mongolian Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, processing, transportation, and sale of coal products in Mongolia. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. It owns and operates the Ukhaa Khudag and the Baruun Naran open-pit coking coal mines located in Southern Gobi province of Mongolia. It has a 11.01 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the railway project management, coal haulage and logistics management, airport operation and management, coal plant management, water exploration and supply management, and power supply project management activities; construction of road; and trading of coals and machinery equipment.