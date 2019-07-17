Hikari Tsushin Has Boosted Altria Group (MO) Stake by $2.72 Million; First National Trust Co Holds Stake in Dominion Energy (D)

Hikari Tsushin Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 336.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc bought 47,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,010 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 14,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.46. About 3.85M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 7,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,823 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 40,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $77.37. About 2.75M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK, worth $149,998.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Com Dc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,740 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 7,517 shares stake. Tcw has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 27,660 were reported by Evercore Wealth Management Llc. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 142,318 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood And White reported 73,056 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 830,520 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt reported 0.13% stake. First National Trust reported 47,823 shares stake. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx has 64,347 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Com invested in 122 shares or 0% of the stock. Yhb Advsr holds 4,845 shares. Rmb Capital Management Ltd accumulated 10,084 shares. Orleans Cap La holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 29,680 shares.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 6,462 shares to 17,552 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,581 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.