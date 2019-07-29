Hikari Tsushin Cut Stake in Novo Nordisk As (NVO) as Stock Declined; Land & Buildings Investment Management Boosted Its Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stake

Hikari Tsushin Inc decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk As (NVO) by 46.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc sold 55,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,970 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, down from 118,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Novo Nordisk As for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.03. About 724,345 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 18/04/2018 – Sempre Health and Novo Nordisk Partner to Improve Medication Costs for Patients With Diabetes; 24/04/2018 – REG-Novo Nordisk A/S – Reduction of the share capital; 23/05/2018 – Epigen Biosciences Enters a Collaboration to License Its LPA1 Receptor Small Molecule Program to Novo Nordisk a/s for Up to $200M; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Net Pft DKK10.75B; 26/03/2018 – REG-FDA approves inclusion of data on cardiovascular outcomes and severe hypoglycaemia in the Tresiba® label; 19/03/2018 – Semaglutide injection phase 2 data presented at ENDO demonstrated significant weight loss in adults with obesity; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Trulicity Rev $678.3M; 23/05/2018 – San Diego-based Epigen Biosciences enters a collaboration to license its LPA1 Receptor small molecule program to Novo Nordisk A/S for up to USD 200 Million; 20/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 5%

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 258.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 245,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 340,150 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.55M, up from 94,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $141.06. About 351,863 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Unit Sells Montreal Hotel to Private Investor; 16/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Publication of REOLYSIN® Abstract for the ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 – Gaia to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12-13, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Noble Investment Group Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Downtown; 30/04/2018 – Marriott International, Inc. Selects DESTINI Estimator as Preconstruction Solution; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT IS SAID TO MOVE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS: AXIOS; 29/05/2018 – Marriott International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Certain Fiji Assets Sold for About $131 Million; 27/04/2018 – Marriott International Elevates Travel Experience For Chinese Consumers With Enhanced Mobile Functionality And Global Wallet-Free Travel

Hikari Tsushin Inc, which manages about $451.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in X (ASHR) by 25,240 shares to 71,520 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.