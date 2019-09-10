Hikari Tsushin Cut Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Market Value Rose; Aqr Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) by $4.83 Million

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 29.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 58,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The hedge fund held 255,412 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.01 million, up from 196,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $90.17. About 42,615 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS SEES FY CAPEX $670M; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/29/2018 11:09 AM; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corporation – 03/14/2018 12:35 PM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – ON A COMPARATIVE BASIS, 2018 OPERATING INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT OR MODESTLY HIGHER BETWEEN YEARS; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corp. – 04/24/2018 09:54 AM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE $754.3 MLN VS $654.7 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas, – 04/27/2018 02:24 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/15/2018 09:09 AM; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHWEST GAS, SUB. AT ‘BBB+’, ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK

Hikari Tsushin Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 32.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc sold 15,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,145 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30 million, down from 49,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $213.38. About 9.80M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Quiet Boost From Google May Slow; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces new versions of Pages, Notes, Keynotes that support Apple Pencil. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 02/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Fed Holds The Line, Apple’s iPhone Growth; 29/05/2018 – Expect Apple to introduce new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV software; 05/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning, and other large, intensive industrial projects; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advansix Inc by 91,115 shares to 206,753 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 33,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,842 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold SWX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 4.25% less from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated State Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). 7,007 were accumulated by Raymond James And Associates. 36,040 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 182,258 shares. Panagora Asset reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Brown Advisory Inc owns 4,000 shares. Ajo Lp reported 0.26% stake. Reaves W H Communications has 122,704 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Contravisory Invest Mgmt Inc has 0.06% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 2,004 shares. Td Asset reported 37,817 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 50,714 shares. Fosun Intl Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 3,070 shares. 4,600 were accumulated by Tributary Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ameritas Invest invested in 20,008 shares.

Hikari Tsushin Inc, which manages about $451.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S And P 500 Etf (VOO) by 7,850 shares to 27,655 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52B for 18.85 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 178,874 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh reported 3.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 723,950 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Accredited Investors reported 2.19% stake. Griffin Asset Mngmt owns 2.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 93,007 shares. First Merchants accumulated 71,705 shares. Paragon Mngmt Ltd accumulated 8,867 shares. Palouse Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Penn Davis Mcfarland reported 70,573 shares. River Road Asset Management Limited invested in 0.38% or 89,400 shares. Court Place Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 9,800 shares. 121,490 are owned by Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management). Advisory Svcs Network Llc owns 124,269 shares. Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 47,326 shares. The Georgia-based Southeast Asset Advsrs has invested 4.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

