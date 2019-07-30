Hikari Tsushin Boosted Holding in Altria Group (MO); As Honeywell (HON) Stock Value Rose, Stewart & Patten Co Has Lifted Its Stake

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Inc. (HON) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 8,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,627 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97M, up from 72,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $174.53. About 1.45 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING

Hikari Tsushin Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 336.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc bought 47,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,010 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 14,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 5.88 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research Inc owns 342,394 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Centurylink Invest accumulated 40,501 shares. Chem Bancorp owns 78,478 shares. Aperio Grp holds 1.02M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 5,989 are held by Webster Bancshares N A. 72.06M were accumulated by State Street. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.21% or 18.33 million shares in its portfolio. Sweden-based Nordea Inv Mngmt has invested 0.27% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hollencrest Management invested in 25,800 shares. Old Republic Intl invested in 1% or 646,750 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). First Allied Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Paradigm Asset Limited Liability holds 0% or 39,950 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Liability Company accumulated 5.11 million shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,234 shares to 417,018 shares, valued at $22.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 2,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,818 shares, and cut its stake in Bemis Co. Inc. (NYSE:BMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Ann Bank accumulated 2,129 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 0.09% or 1,267 shares in its portfolio. Cabot reported 1,940 shares. Diamond Hill Capital holds 0.75% or 861,067 shares. First Personal Svcs accumulated 0.23% or 4,660 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.27% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 13,482 shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 23,085 shares. Essex Financial Svcs Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 9,579 shares. Moreover, Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Co reported 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Aimz Inv Lc has invested 0.22% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stevens LP has 0.54% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 79,689 shares. Veritas Invest Mngmt (Uk) Limited holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,904 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 2,041 shares. Moreover, Camelot Portfolios Lc has 0.12% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. The insider Paz George sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143.