Hikari Power LTD Upped By $1.19 Million Its 3M Co (MMM) Holding; Cathay General Bancorp Has 0.98 Sentiment

Hikari Power Ltd increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 3.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hikari Power Ltd acquired 5,750 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Hikari Power Ltd holds 186,330 shares with $38.72 million value, up from 180,580 last quarter. 3M Co now has $89.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $160.07. About 1.51M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 93 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 95 cut down and sold stakes in Cathay General Bancorp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 56.37 million shares, down from 57.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cathay General Bancorp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 75 Increased: 61 New Position: 32.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking services and products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. It offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It has a 9.65 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

More notable recent Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cathay General Bancorp declares $0.31 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How The Parts Add Up: IAT Targets $51 – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cathay General Bancorp Declares $0.31 Per Share Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 4.71% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.85 per share. CATY’s profit will be $71.05M for 9.16 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Cathay General Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.62. About 174,321 shares traded. Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) has declined 10.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CATY News: 06/03/2018 Cathay General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q Net $63.8M; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – Cathay General Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $135.3 MLN VS $112.1 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cathay General Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATY); 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q EPS 78c

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp for 310,700 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel owns 46,465 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 0.52% invested in the company for 139,330 shares. The New York-based Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc has invested 0.47% in the stock. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 24,895 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Ser Inc holds 1,138 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru Co has 0.59% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 105,587 shares. California-based Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc has invested 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Daiwa Securities Grp invested in 0.08% or 46,202 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.3% or 121,200 shares. 60,225 were reported by Finemark Natl Comml Bank. Ipswich Invest Mgmt Inc reported 23,254 shares stake. The Alabama-based Davis has invested 0.16% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Meeder Asset Incorporated holds 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 21 shares. Callahan Advisors holds 0.11% or 2,762 shares. Oppenheimer And Comm Inc reported 40,610 shares. Farmers accumulated 11,721 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Harvey Invest Ltd Co has 103,494 shares for 3.69% of their portfolio. Martin Currie owns 56,866 shares. Glob Endowment Management LP reported 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 11.28% above currents $160.07 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. Credit Suisse maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, July 26. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $19400 target. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $14000 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. RBC Capital Markets downgraded 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Tuesday, July 9. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $17600 target. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 29. Bank of America maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Thursday, June 27. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $18500 target.

Hikari Power Ltd decreased The Kraft Heinz Company stake by 272,160 shares to 21,550 valued at $704,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced The Procter&Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) stake by 45,050 shares and now owns 129,150 shares. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was reduced too.