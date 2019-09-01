Hikari Power LTD Position In Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Was Lifted; Boston Partners Holds Position in Brooks Automation (BRKS)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 30,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.32 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $33.33. About 390,661 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 07/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces 2018 Analyst and Investor Day; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION WILL BECOME ACCRETIVE TO BROOKS’ NON-GAAP EARNINGS WITHIN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Buys Into Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q REV. $207M, EST. $199.5M; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Net $67M; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 21/05/2018 – Cleveland Clinic and Brooks Automation Announce New Biobanking Facility; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 28C TO 34C, EST. 38C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brooks Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKS)

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 15,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 290,960 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.67 million, up from 275,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 54,100 shares to 103,900 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 18,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,300 shares, and cut its stake in The Procter&Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa holds 605,050 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.94% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 2.88 million shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Agf Investments Incorporated stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 4,284 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 20,980 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc reported 0.41% stake. Kbc Grp Nv reported 868,612 shares stake. Moreover, Sns Gp Ltd Liability Com has 0.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9,030 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.96% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 853,664 shares. Burgundy Asset Limited invested 4.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Oberweis Asset Inc reported 2,739 shares. Patten Inc invested in 1.55% or 25,796 shares. Pnc Fin Group holds 1.15% or 8.20 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold BRKS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 72.94 million shares or 4.34% more from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.40M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 16,097 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% stake. Bbva Compass National Bank Inc accumulated 24,201 shares or 0.04% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). 14,640 are owned by Sei Invests. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 9,730 shares. Brinker Cap has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Putnam Invests Ltd Co stated it has 126,469 shares. The New York-based John G Ullman has invested 0.78% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 23,917 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 211,249 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corp owns 55,575 shares.

