Hikari Power LTD Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Boosted as Market Valuation Rose; Hutchinson Capital Management Upped Markel Com (MKL) Position by $1.75 Million

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 9,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,303 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.18M, up from 128,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $77.08. About 6.64M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022; 07/03/2018 – XOM SEES TRIPLING UPSTREAM EARNINGS BY ’25, DOUBLING DOWNSTREAM; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Net $4.65B; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Markel Corp Com (MKL) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 1,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,194 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.14M, up from 13,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Markel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1112.05. About 14,739 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $18,448 activity. Another trade for 100 shares valued at $103,674 was made by MARKEL STEVEN A on Monday, January 28. 200 shares valued at $193,756 were bought by Connell K Bruce on Thursday, March 7.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 172,165 shares to 201,997 shares, valued at $10.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Procter&Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 45,050 shares to 129,150 shares, valued at $13.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 50,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,310 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).