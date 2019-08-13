Hikari Power LTD Position in Altria Group (MO) Has Boosted by $5.51 Million as Stock Declined; Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Holder Coho Partners LTD Cut Its Stake by $104.26 Million as Share Value Rose

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 99.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 8,516 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $116.03. About 4.88 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 199.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 96,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 145,190 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, up from 48,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 4.50 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) by 9,192 shares to 444,131 shares, valued at $20.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processinginc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 20,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 846,322 shares, and has risen its stake in W. W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.98 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Investors has invested 0.74% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fmr Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 35.40 million shares. Middleton Ma owns 24,105 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Woodstock holds 1.65% or 88,755 shares. Verity Asset reported 4,661 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Ipg Inv Limited Liability Company owns 4,627 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Loomis Sayles LP holds 10.79M shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. Paw Capital Corp has 0.67% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,500 shares. Aqr Cap stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 203,085 are held by Tdam Usa. Wills Fincl Group invested 3.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Alley Limited Liability Com reported 43,667 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Co Limited Liability Co has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Great Lakes Advsrs Lc has invested 0.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Profund Ltd Liability Company holds 50,237 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 33,400 shares to 43,900 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 65,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,190 shares, and cut its stake in The Procter&Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).