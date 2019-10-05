Hikari Power LTD Lowered By $11.88 Million Its United Technologies (UTX) Position; Amp Capital Investors LTD Decreased By $767,188 Its Kohls (KSS) Position

Hikari Power Ltd decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 85.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hikari Power Ltd sold 91,350 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Hikari Power Ltd holds 14,950 shares with $1.95M value, down from 106,300 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $114.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 1.82M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased Kohls Corp (KSS) stake by 12.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 16,678 shares as Kohls Corp (KSS)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 111,957 shares with $5.24M value, down from 128,635 last quarter. Kohls Corp now has $7.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.18. About 2.38 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $66; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS CORP – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 27, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises EPS Guidance; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kohl’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise This Quarter; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Demonstrates Positive Social Impact in 2017 CSR Report

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) stake by 7,944 shares to 40,226 valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) stake by 6,700 shares and now owns 10,803 shares. Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Kohl`s (NYSE:KSS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Kohl`s has $7000 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.17’s average target is 16.94% above currents $47.18 stock price. Kohl`s had 13 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) rating on Wednesday, May 22. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $5900 target. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 22 with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 22. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by Citigroup. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, May 22. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 83 investors sold KSS shares while 152 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 148.17 million shares or 8.95% less from 162.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 87,504 shares. Financial Counselors has invested 0.02% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Ftb Advisors invested in 0.28% or 76,318 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.23% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 1.37M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Field Main Fincl Bank has invested 0.38% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Shell Asset Management Communications, a Netherlands-based fund reported 49,947 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 2.62M shares. Blair William & Co Il, Illinois-based fund reported 99,662 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 2,863 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 22,968 shares. Maverick Capital invested in 0.03% or 50,230 shares. Blackrock holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 15.73M shares. Wasatch reported 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 12.24% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.98 per share. KSS’s profit will be $135.71 million for 13.72 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.52% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $157’s average target is 17.86% above currents $133.21 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, September 17. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15300 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Cowen & Co upgraded United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Monday, June 24 to “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.72B for 16.57 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Merchants Invests reported 49,490 shares. Ar Asset Management reported 14,400 shares stake. Holderness Invests Com invested 0.74% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bluestein R H reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.41% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Osborne Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 46,011 shares. 3,000 are owned by Quinn Opportunity Limited Company. Boston Ptnrs accumulated 1.21% or 7.00M shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc owns 24,086 shares. Polar Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 491,936 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Dillon And Assocs holds 2.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 52,218 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va stated it has 12,265 shares. Moreover, Altrinsic Global Llc has 0.57% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 94,931 shares. Cincinnati Insurance Company invested in 766,906 shares. Tennessee-based Shayne Com Limited Liability Com has invested 1.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Hikari Power Ltd increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A (BRKA) stake by 2 shares to 745 valued at $237.17M in 2019Q2. It also upped Deutsche X (ASHR) stake by 16,240 shares and now owns 263,040 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B was raised too.