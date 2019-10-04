Hikari Power LTD Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Criteo Sa (CRTO) Stock Price Declined While S Squared Technology Raised Its Stake

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 22,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 313,610 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.68 million, up from 290,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 439,627 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Criteo Sa (CRTO) by 91.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 114,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The hedge fund held 240,772 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14 million, up from 125,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Criteo Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.42. About 14,134 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 20/03/2018 If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "JNJ pledges $500M, four-year investment to fight HIV, tuberculosis – Seeking Alpha" published on October 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite the Headlines – Yahoo Finance" on September 10, 2019.

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "CRTO vs. QUOT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance" on June 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Is Criteo a Buy? – Motley Fool" published on April 02, 2019, Fool.com published: "Why Criteo Stock Jumped 10.2% in July – Motley Fool" on August 08, 2019.

