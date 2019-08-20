Hikari Power LTD Holds Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Increased Its Holding in Enterprise Finl Svcs (EFSC) by $1.05 Million

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 15,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 290,960 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.67M, up from 275,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $131.35. About 2.66 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (EFSC) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 26,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% . The hedge fund held 287,480 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72M, up from 261,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $38.8. About 22,471 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 33,472 shares to 715,417 shares, valued at $13.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 39,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,173 shares, and cut its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR).

More notable recent Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Enterprise Financial Services Corp Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on October 10, 2018. More interesting news about Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 18,600 shares to 153,300 shares, valued at $23.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 65,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,190 shares, and cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Mallinckrodt and Endo International Shares Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Johnson & Johnson a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

