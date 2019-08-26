Hikari Power LTD Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Trimmed by $2.87 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Allstate Corp/The (ALL) Shareholder First Hawaiian Bank Lowered Stake

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd sold 54,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 103,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 158,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.07. About 6.73 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Allstate Corp/The (ALL) by 38.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 8,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 13,970 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 22,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Allstate Corp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $102.7. About 456,497 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Catastrophe Loss $361M; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Mo; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core High Dividend Etf (HDV) by 5,930 shares to 24,430 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Nestle Sa (NSRGY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 346,923 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has 609,115 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt holds 2.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 102,051 shares. Oppenheimer Close Ltd Liability Corporation holds 138,095 shares or 8.95% of its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset LP holds 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 5,364 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 192,459 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bridgecreek Invest Limited Liability Corp owns 0.35% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 30,750 shares. 343,876 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Northside Cap Management Llc holds 0.51% or 23,826 shares. Moreover, Country Commercial Bank has 2.55% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Everett Harris And Ca holds 0.02% or 14,708 shares. Granite Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 78,980 shares. Welch Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt reported 1.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/23/2019: HPQ, VMW, CRM, PVTL, CBLK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO), Amazon (AMZN), and When to Sell a Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco To Acquire Voicea For Videoconferencing Tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why General Electric Stock Is a Better Buy Following Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 650,595 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amg Fincl Bank has 0.05% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 7,937 shares. Ckw Grp Inc holds 450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Inc has 0.12% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi invested 0.02% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Tower Rech Capital Limited (Trc) holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 8,798 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na reported 0.41% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il owns 188,982 shares. 554 are held by Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 64,581 shares. Security Natl Tru stated it has 801 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Us Natl Bank De owns 0.06% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 202,495 shares. Pitcairn invested 0.09% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Paloma Partners Mngmt invested in 0.13% or 56,387 shares.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 6,997 shares to 8,091 shares, valued at $443,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries I (NYSE:HE).

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CN Grain Movement: New All-Time Records Set – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should United States Cellular Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:USM) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Metric To Rule Them All: Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.