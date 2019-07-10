Hikari Power LTD Holding in 3M Co (MMM) Has Upped as Stock Value Declined; D-E Shaw & Company Upped Its Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (LLY) Position by $65.36 Million

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (LLY) by 329.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 506,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 660,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.73M, up from 154,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $113.08. About 2.61 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 11/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company – SCHEDULE 14A; 04/04/2018 – LILLY & SIGILON THERAPEUTICS REPORT STRATEGIC PACT; 25/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $94; 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022307 Company: ELI LILLY AND CO; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 14/05/2018 – Lilly to buy cancer drug developer AurKa Pharma; 19/03/2018 – Semaglutide injection phase 2 data presented at ENDO demonstrated significant weight loss in adults with obesity; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 26/04/2018 – Lilly Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 5,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 186,330 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.72 million, up from 180,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $165.7. About 3.91M shares traded or 16.33% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 33,400 shares to 43,900 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 54,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,900 shares, and cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wealthcare Cap Management Limited Liability Co owns 95 shares. Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Nj has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 550 are held by Horan Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Cap Limited Liability Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.24% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,825 shares. Greenhaven Associate has invested 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pictet Asset Management holds 0.5% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1.09M shares. 112,233 are held by Cambridge Investment Research. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 16,276 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Jump Trading Limited Liability Com invested in 10,258 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Rockland Trust owns 12,328 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors holds 3,100 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Murphy Mgmt accumulated 1.47% or 46,398 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Gangestad Nicholas C had sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450. Keel Paul A sold $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, February 8. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of stock. The insider Bauman James L sold $3.22M. $2.70 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by THULIN INGE G on Wednesday, January 30. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altfest L J And Inc reported 8,095 shares stake. Mechanics Bancshares Tru Department stated it has 4,807 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Limited reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Management Lp has invested 0.66% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.5% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Blackhill Cap reported 156,057 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na reported 0.37% stake. Cibc Ww reported 0.16% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 4,976 shares. Peapack Gladstone holds 85,286 shares. Allstate, Illinois-based fund reported 103,297 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo holds 37,041 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Sun Life Finance Inc accumulated 1,473 shares. Skba Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,050 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 9 selling transactions for $151.46 million activity. Shares for $50,281 were bought by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5. Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Thursday, January 31.