Hikari Power LTD Has Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding By $2.13 Million; Last Week Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has $5 highest and $500 lowest target. $5’s average target is 10.86% above currents $4.51 stock price. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Robert W. Baird. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of PIRS in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. See Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) latest ratings:

Hikari Power Ltd increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 5.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hikari Power Ltd acquired 15,340 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Hikari Power Ltd holds 290,960 shares with $40.67M value, up from 275,620 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $339.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $128.68. About 9.61M shares traded or 22.40% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS

Hikari Power Ltd decreased Nutrien Ltd stake by 50,050 shares to 326,310 valued at $17.22 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) stake by 90,750 shares and now owns 248,290 shares. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A, worth $419,040 on Tuesday, June 11.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 16.44% above currents $128.68 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,796 are owned by Bath Savings. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il stated it has 2.79% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fragasso Gp Inc reported 0.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Advsr Asset Management invested in 253,954 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Waverton Inv Limited owns 16,757 shares. Clean Yield Gp holds 3.31% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 58,417 shares. Amer Economic Planning Adv has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Charter Tru Commerce reported 175,461 shares or 2.94% of all its holdings. Jacobs & Com Ca, California-based fund reported 60,547 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Llp invested 0.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ameriprise holds 1.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 17.14 million shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Glovista Invests Lc owns 4,800 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Df Dent Communication stated it has 0.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

