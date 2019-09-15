Hikari Power LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake in International Business Machines (IBM) by $16.66 Million; Zpr Investment Management Has Raised Its Diodes (DIOD) Position by $423,648

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 84.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd sold 121,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 22,710 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, down from 144,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in International Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.06 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re 8-K; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, AI, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Diodes Inc (DIOD) by 61.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 11,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.03% . The institutional investor held 31,048 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, up from 19,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Diodes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.66. About 494,338 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 15.64% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 23/03/2018 – Global Market Report on Photosensitive Semiconductor Devices; Light Emitting Diodes 2018-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Linear LED Controllers from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Efficiency and Accuracy; 06/03/2018 MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMlCs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 23/05/2018 – Diodes Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – Diodes Expects Continued Strong Growth in the 2Q; 27/03/2018 – Global Lasers (Other Than Laser Diodes) Market Report 2018 – Analysis & Forecasts 2007-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – 400V Linear Regulators from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Constant LED Current in Compact Packages; 09/05/2018 – 10W Stereo Class-D Audio Power Amplifier with SSM and NCPL from Diodes Incorporated Targets Wireless Media Speakers; 29/05/2018 – World Micro and SMC Diodes Ink Distribution Deal; 02/04/2018 – Diodes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.59, from 1.7 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.30 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $928.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22,650 shares to 313,610 shares, valued at $43.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A (BRKA) by 2 shares in the quarter, for a total of 745 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.