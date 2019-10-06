Hikari Power LTD Has Raised Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake; Fedex (FDX) Holder Check Capital Management Boosted Stake

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 7,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 193,600 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.56 million, up from 186,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 2.56M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex (FDX) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 55,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 369,610 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.69 million, up from 314,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $143. About 2.09 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: A package which was found at a FedEx facility in southeast Austin contains a bomb, U.S. Congressman; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Kustoff: Rep. Kustoff Applauds FedEx’s $1 Billion Investment in Memphis Hub; 21/03/2018 – FedEx says evidence it gave police helped identify Texas bombing suspect; 20/03/2018 – 5th package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 14/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Haslam, Smith Announce Fedex To Make Major Capital Investment in the Corporation’s Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $2.07

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $928.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 121,600 shares to 22,710 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 980,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) by 14,002 shares to 398,963 shares, valued at $32.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 2.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $354,364 activity. On Friday, September 27 MARTIN R BRAD bought $253,750 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 1,750 shares.