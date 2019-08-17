Hikari Power LTD Has Raised By $1.19 Million Its 3M Co (MMM) Holding; SPEEDCAST INTL LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUST (SPPDF) Shorts Up By 10.99%

SPEEDCAST INTL LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUST (OTCMKTS:SPPDF) had an increase of 10.99% in short interest. SPPDF’s SI was 1.40 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.99% from 1.26 million shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 3495 days are for SPEEDCAST INTL LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUST (OTCMKTS:SPPDF)’s short sellers to cover SPPDF’s short positions. It closed at $1.31 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hikari Power Ltd increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 3.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hikari Power Ltd acquired 5,750 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Hikari Power Ltd holds 186,330 shares with $38.72M value, up from 180,580 last quarter. 3M Co now has $92.91B valuation. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 3.48 million shares traded or 13.66% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6

Another recent and important Speedcast International Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPDF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Speedcast Intl Ltd 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2018.

SpeedCast International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides network and satellite communications services worldwide. The company has market cap of $329.56 million. It designs, deploys, operates, and maintains networks, including installation and configuration of equipment; and offers value added services, such as user applications, network optimization, and networking monitoring and management. It has a 163.75 P/E ratio. The firm also sells equipment, including very small aperture terminal terminals that send and receive transmitted data, modems, routers, and other types of equipment related to the provisioning of value-added services; and provides wholesale VoIP services to telecom customers.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R, worth $176,260 on Thursday, May 9.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Hikari Power Ltd decreased The Kraft Heinz Company stake by 272,160 shares to 21,550 valued at $704,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced The Procter&Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) stake by 45,050 shares and now owns 129,150 shares. Davita Healthcare Partners Inc (NYSE:DVA) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 10.30% above currents $161.5 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. JP Morgan maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Underweight” rating. Bank of America maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, June 27 with “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Monday, July 29. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $17700 target. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 26. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, July 12 with “Neutral”.