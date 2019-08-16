Hikari Power LTD Has Lowered Its National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Stake; Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Boosted By $5.43 Million Its Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stake

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) stake by 24.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc acquired 81,003 shares as Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)’s stock declined 7.00%. The Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 412,639 shares with $27.83M value, up from 331,636 last quarter. Vornado Realty Trust now has $11.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $60.32. About 1.00 million shares traded or 2.17% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST – RESULTS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO INCLUDE $34.7 MLN OF EXPENSE RELATED TO CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores; 14/03/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us preparing to close all U.S. stores; 17/04/2018 – Kushners and Vornado Have Worst Year at Manhattan Office Tower; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q AFFO/SHR 91C, EST. 52C; 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Hikari Power Ltd decreased National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) stake by 43.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hikari Power Ltd sold 33,400 shares as National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV)’s stock declined 4.41%. The Hikari Power Ltd holds 43,900 shares with $1.17 million value, down from 77,300 last quarter. National Oilwell Varco Inc now has $7.05B valuation. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $18.28. About 4.79 million shares traded or 1.72% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views

Among 5 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. National Oilwell Varco has $35 highest and $2500 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is 61.38% above currents $18.28 stock price. National Oilwell Varco had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, April 15. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive”. Barclays Capital maintained National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $28 target. Citigroup upgraded National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hikari Power Ltd increased Nestle Sa (NSRGY) stake by 5,640 shares to 227,130 valued at $21.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Allergan Plc stake by 15,840 shares and now owns 186,240 shares. Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) was raised too.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) stake by 476,564 shares to 160,097 valued at $19.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) stake by 873,820 shares and now owns 3.60M shares. Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vornado Realty has $76 highest and $71 lowest target. $73’s average target is 21.02% above currents $60.32 stock price. Vornado Realty had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The stock of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10. The stock of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

