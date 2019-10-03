Hikari Power LTD Has Lifted 3M Co (MMM) Stake; IBI GROUP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (IBIBF) Sellers Decreased By 29.27% Their Shorts

IBI GROUP INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had a decrease of 29.27% in short interest. IBIBF’s SI was 2,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 29.27% from 4,100 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 15 days are for IBI GROUP INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:IBIBF)’s short sellers to cover IBIBF’s short positions. It closed at $3.65 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hikari Power Ltd increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 3.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hikari Power Ltd acquired 7,270 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Hikari Power Ltd holds 193,600 shares with $33.56 million value, up from 186,330 last quarter. 3M Co now has $88.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $153.83. About 1.14 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity. 1,000 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M Company Common Stock (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. 3M Company Common Stock has $19400 highest and $14000 lowest target. $176.14’s average target is 14.50% above currents $153.83 stock price. 3M Company Common Stock had 12 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, July 12. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9 to “Sector Perform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 29 with “Equal-Weight”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of MMM in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Underweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 27. Credit Suisse maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, June 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.48% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Haverford Tru reported 42,760 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset holds 0.01% or 448 shares in its portfolio. Poplar Forest Limited Liability Co holds 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 13,810 shares. Lakeview Cap owns 3,382 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Old Republic stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd Liability Co accumulated 62,539 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Company owns 3,144 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Trust Company invested in 18,546 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Ntv Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1,479 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Highland Cap Management Limited Com has invested 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Westwood Group Inc owns 2,251 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ccm Inv Advisers Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 200,667 are owned by Saturna Corporation.

Hikari Power Ltd decreased General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) stake by 980,800 shares to 1.10M valued at $11.60M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 98,580 shares and now owns 1.45 million shares. The Procter&Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

IBI Group Inc. provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $115.27 million. The Company’s professional services include planning, design, implementation, analysis of operations, and other consulting services related to intelligence, buildings, and infrastructure areas. It has a 13.47 P/E ratio. The firm offers civic and government, healthcare, higher education, hospitality, justice and protective, K-12 education, mixed-use, residential, retail and commercial, senior communities, stadium and special event, and landscape architectural services.