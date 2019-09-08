Hikari Power LTD Has Cut United Technologies (UTX) Holding as Stock Price Declined; As Genmark Diagnostics (GNMK) Share Price Declined, Cadian Capital Management LP Boosted Position

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 34.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd sold 57,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 106,300 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.70M, down from 163,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 2.12 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 143,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.33% . The hedge fund held 5.15M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.53M, up from 5.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Genmark Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 164,860 shares traded. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) has risen 3.64% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GNMK News: 01/05/2018 – GenMark Backs FY18 Rev $68M-$72M; 24/04/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 41 Days; 30/04/2018 – Nidec Completes Acquisition Of Genmark Automation, Inc., A US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 27/03/2018 – CASDIN CAPITAL REPORTS A 7 PCT STAKE IN GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS AS OF MARCH 20 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 Casdin Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In GenMark; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ GenMark Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNMK); 01/05/2018 – GenMark 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Genmark Automation, Inc., An US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 134,020 shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $20.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B by 10,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 16.63 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 25,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $78.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 1.39 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

