Hikari Power LTD Has Cut National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Holding as Stock Declined; Crown Castle Intl (Reit) (CCI) Holding Has Raised by Capital International Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 43.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd sold 33,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 43,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 77,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 3.90 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (CCI) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 103,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22M, up from 96,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $145.17. About 1.55M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 18,700 shares to 88,060 shares, valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,929 shares, and cut its stake in Vale Sa On Adr (NYSE:VALE).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on October, 24. NOV’s profit will be $33.12M for 56.75 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5,750 shares to 186,330 shares, valued at $38.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akari Therapeutics Plc by 230,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).