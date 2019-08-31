Hikari Power LTD Has Boosted Its Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $792,800; Fedex (FDX) Holder Smith Moore & Company Has Upped Holding

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 9,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 138,303 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.18M, up from 128,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO SPLIT CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CHAIRMAN ROLES; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 17/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 153.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 2,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 3,804 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, up from 1,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 1.10M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS MEMPHIS HUB PROJECT SHOULD BE COMPLETE BY 2025; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS PACKAGE DETONATED AT SAN ANTONIO SITE; 14/05/2018 – FedEx’s Smith Sees Blockchain as `Next Frontier’ for Logistics; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO `CONCERNED’ ABOUT INCREASED PROTECTIONIST TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – Global Okanagan: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 21/05/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars gala brings a night of 50’s-era style and classic Miami glamour to South Florida and; 20/03/2018 – Global Montreal: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Tesla Trucks to Be Operated by FedEx Freight

