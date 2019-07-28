Hikari Power LTD Decreased Its United Technologies (UTX) Position; Shorts at Hyrecar (HYRE) Raised By 2.3%

Hyrecar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) had an increase of 2.3% in short interest. HYRE’s SI was 747,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.3% from 731,000 shares previously. With 537,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Hyrecar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s short sellers to cover HYRE’s short positions. The SI to Hyrecar Inc’s float is 11.5%. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.03. About 167,072 shares traded. HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Hikari Power Ltd decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 34.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hikari Power Ltd sold 57,050 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Hikari Power Ltd holds 106,300 shares with $13.70 million value, down from 163,350 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $117.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”

More notable recent HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/17/2019: HYRE,FRAN,NUS – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Labusinessjournal.com with their article: “HyreCar Announces Pricing of Second Stock Offering – Los Angeles Business Journal” published on July 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “HyreCar to Present at Investor Conferences in August – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Shares Have Dropped 21%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Loss-Making HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

HyreCar Inc. operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. The company has market cap of $37.36 million. The Company’s marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 862 shares valued at $104,916 was sold by Bailey Robert J.. $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B. Shares for $1.15M were sold by Dumais Michael R.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “United Technologies Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Dan Loeb Voices Opposition To United Technologies-Raytheon Deal – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UTX in report on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Monday, June 24 to “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15300 target in Wednesday, July 24 report.

