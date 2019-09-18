Hikari Power LTD Decreased International Business Machines (IBM) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder New England Private Wealth Advisors Has Raised Its Position by $322,202

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 84.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd sold 121,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 22,710 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13M, down from 144,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in International Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 129,038 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 38.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,325 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 6,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $136.36. About 319,453 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $928.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B by 35,590 shares to 114,250 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 5,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.09 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $966.13 million and $413.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 3,918 shares to 84,574 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.