Hikari Power LTD Cut Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding; Ejf Capital Lowered First Horizon Natl (FHN) Position

Hikari Power Ltd decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 34.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hikari Power Ltd sold 54,100 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Hikari Power Ltd holds 103,900 shares with $5.61 million value, down from 158,000 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $244.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 9.72M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP

Ejf Capital Llc decreased First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) stake by 23.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ejf Capital Llc sold 1.28M shares as First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN)’s stock declined 9.26%. The Ejf Capital Llc holds 4.07M shares with $56.94M value, down from 5.35M last quarter. First Horizon Natl Corp now has $5.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 3.58 million shares traded or 12.40% up from the average. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 55,538 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 190,836 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca owns 9.54M shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Ancora Advisors Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). 271,095 were accumulated by Putnam Invs Ltd. Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). 34,018 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 421,298 shares. Petrus Lta owns 10,286 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership has 5,880 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group accumulated 0.02% or 373,583 shares. Verity And Verity Limited owns 0.07% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 22,995 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.48M shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN).

Ejf Capital Llc increased Pacific City Financial Corp stake by 735,798 shares to 1.46M valued at $25.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST) stake by 11,867 shares and now owns 122,170 shares. Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt holds 1.13% or 140,109 shares. 34,332 are held by Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.02 million shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.79 million shares. 51,030 are owned by Chesley Taft And Ltd Liability. Quadrant Capital Management Ltd Liability Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,285 shares. Miles Capital Inc has invested 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bellecapital Intll Ltd holds 97,613 shares or 3.35% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability invested 1.99% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Com holds 1.04% or 200,165 shares in its portfolio. Cohen holds 2.97% or 227,997 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 99,955 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Steinberg Glob Asset Management owns 37,991 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Terril Brothers holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,797 shares. Bontempo Ohly Cap Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 68,888 shares or 2.69% of all its holdings.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $62 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 14 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $58 target in Monday, March 25 report. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, February 14. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, February 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $49 target. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.06 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.