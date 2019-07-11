Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) and Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP). The two are both REIT – Office companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highwoods Properties Inc. 44 6.40 N/A 1.36 32.69 Columbia Property Trust Inc. 22 8.47 N/A 0.10 231.25

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Columbia Property Trust Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Highwoods Properties Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Highwoods Properties Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Highwoods Properties Inc. and Columbia Property Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highwoods Properties Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 3.1% Columbia Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.3%

Volatility & Risk

Highwoods Properties Inc. has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Columbia Property Trust Inc. has a 1.01 beta and it is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Highwoods Properties Inc. and Columbia Property Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Highwoods Properties Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Columbia Property Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Highwoods Properties Inc. has a 13.38% upside potential and a consensus target price of $50.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.7% of Highwoods Properties Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.5% of Columbia Property Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.9% of Highwoods Properties Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Columbia Property Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highwoods Properties Inc. 0.38% -3.63% -4.4% 1% -3.5% 14.58% Columbia Property Trust Inc. 0.63% -2.67% -2.63% -1.81% 0% 14.73%

For the past year Highwoods Properties Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Columbia Property Trust Inc.

Summary

Highwoods Properties Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Columbia Property Trust Inc.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The trust engages in leasing, management, development, construction, and other customer-related services for its properties and for third parties. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The trustÂ’s portfolio includes office, industrial, and retail properties. Highwoods Properties was founded in 1978 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in high-barrier-to-entry, gateway markets. Its portfolio includes 19 operating properties containing over nine million square feet, primarily located in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.