Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) Analysts See $0.86 EPS; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM)

Among 3 analysts covering Electrocomponents PLC (LON:ECM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Electrocomponents PLC has GBX 705 highest and GBX 591 lowest target. GBX 645.33’s average target is 8.46% above currents GBX 595 stock price. Electrocomponents PLC had 31 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Tuesday, January 29. As per Monday, February 11, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. The stock has “Sell” rating by Shore Capital on Wednesday, February 6. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 6 by Jefferies. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Add” rating in Tuesday, May 21 report. Liberum Capital maintained Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) on Wednesday, February 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Add” on Monday, February 11. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 6 by Peel Hunt. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Monday, January 28 by Barclays Capital. See Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 650.00 New Target: GBX 705.00 Unchanged

04/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 715.00 Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 810.00 Maintain

01/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 610.00 New Target: GBX 640.00 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 630.00 New Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: GBX 591.00 Initiates Starts

Analysts expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report $0.86 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.15% from last quarter’s $0.87 EPS. HIW’s profit would be $89.17 million giving it 12.38 P/E if the $0.86 EPS is correct. After having $0.72 EPS previously, Highwoods Properties, Inc.’s analysts see 19.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $42.59. About 792,139 shares traded or 26.91% up from the average. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 3.50% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31

More notable recent Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Highwoods Signs Lease for 46000 Square Feet at 11000 Weston – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Highwoods Properties Announces CEO Succession Plan NYSE:HIW – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “One of Charlotte’s largest real estate developers loses a top executive – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.42 billion. The trust engages in leasing, management, development, construction, and other customer-related services for its properties and for third parties. It has a 30.6 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold Highwoods Properties, Inc. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 94.60 million shares or 1.55% more from 93.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.1% or 139,460 shares. Ftb Advsr has 5,608 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership accumulated 540 shares or 0% of the stock. Garland Cap Mgmt Inc invested 2.62% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Bancshares Of America De accumulated 242,703 shares. Echo Street Capital Management Limited Com has 0.58% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 635,314 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.03% or 14.26 million shares. 66,723 were accumulated by Qs Ltd Liability Company. California State Teachers Retirement reported 160,851 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 38,186 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Renaissance Technology Lc has invested 0.09% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Citadel Advisors Limited Co accumulated 114,118 shares or 0% of the stock.

The stock increased 0.13% or GBX 0.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 595. About 36,662 shares traded. Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) has 0.00% since July 22, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More news for Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “How Financially Strong Is Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 25, 2019 is yet another important article.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of 2.64 billion GBP. The firm distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies. It has a 17.92 P/E ratio. It also provides automation and control products comprising programmable logic controllers, safety devices, sensors, cables, and pneumatic cylinders for various vertical markets that include the food and beverage, packaging, manufacturing, marine, and gas and oil industries; and tools and consumables, which comprise electronics workbench equipment, electrostatic discharge products and 3D printers, and mechanical tools and lighting, as well as electrical, test, and measurement and safety equipment.