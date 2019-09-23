Highwoods Properties (HIW) Stock Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey; The $51.0000 Target Indicates 13.08% Potential; Mdu Resources Group Has 1.34 Sentiment

They currently have a $51.0000 TP on Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW). SunTrust Robinson Humphrey’s target would suggest a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s current stock price. This was disclosed to clients in analysts note on 23 September.

Mdu Resources Group Inc (MDU) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.28, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 135 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 101 reduced and sold their positions in Mdu Resources Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 130.23 million shares, up from 128.34 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mdu Resources Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 77 Increased: 95 New Position: 40.

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MDU Resources acquires Pride Electric assets – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MDU Resources declares $0.2025 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Utility Stocks Are A Buy: These Are The Companies That Dividend Investors Should Focus On – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 1.8% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. for 395,631 shares. Montgomery Investment Management Inc owns 120,366 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heartland Advisors Inc has 1.07% invested in the company for 564,700 shares. The Illinois-based Old Republic International Corp has invested 0.95% in the stock. Viking Fund Management Llc, a North Dakota-based fund reported 120,000 shares.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.59 billion. The firm operates through Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services divisions. It has a 19.1 P/E ratio. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MDU’s profit will be $119.44 million for 11.69 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.68 billion. The trust engages in leasing, management, development, construction, and other customer-related services for its properties and for third parties. It has a 35.15 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold Highwoods Properties, Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 94.74 million shares or 0.14% more from 94.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt holds 131,343 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Dupont Management Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 26,600 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.01% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Dimensional Fund Advisors L P accumulated 1.62 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Counselors Inc holds 0.02% or 14,385 shares in its portfolio. 255,511 are held by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. The Iowa-based Principal Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Smith Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated L P reported 0% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Atwood & Palmer Incorporated has invested 0.4% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). 34,875 were reported by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 13.54 million shares. Heitman Real Secs Lc reported 1.66% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 70,374 shares.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.1. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500.