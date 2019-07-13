Highwoods Properties (HIW) Stake Has Upped by Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc; As Stryker (SYK) Stock Value Rose, Alley Company Has Boosted Stake

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Stryker (SYK) by 367.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 13,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,289 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, up from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Stryker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $206.4. About 1.52 million shares traded or 29.17% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJ SHR $7.18 TO $7.25; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED 7.0% DESPITE ONE LESS SELLING DAY; 04/04/2018 – ALLOSOURCE – CO, STRYKER LAUNCH PROCHONDRIX CR, A OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT WHICH IS A NATURAL SOLUTION FOR PATIENTS NEEDING ARTICULAR CARTILAGE REPAIR; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25; 06/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits Ohio Troops Abroad, Sees Ohio’s Stryker Dragoon Vehicles & Firsthand Evidence of Russian; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® Il Acetabular System; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 180-Gram Cement Cartridge with Breakaway Femoral Nozzle, Product Number:

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) by 19130.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 757,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 761,541 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.63 million, up from 3,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Highwoods Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43.89. About 1.03M shares traded or 68.25% up from the average. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 3.50% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nebraska-based First Fincl Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.04% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Essex Service has invested 0.61% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). King Luther Cap Management stated it has 0.03% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Comerica Bancorporation holds 94,099 shares. Old Natl Financial Bank In reported 0.82% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Monarch Cap Management Incorporated has invested 1.46% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Texas Yale Cap Corporation has 0.17% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 21,398 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation New York holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 6,350 shares. Macquarie owns 114,892 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Lc holds 4.05% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 79,504 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 0.29% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Fenimore Asset owns 500,643 shares or 3.59% of their US portfolio. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi holds 3.01% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 117,286 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt reported 1,175 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $5.45 million activity. Fink M Kathryn sold $31,819 worth of stock. 9,477 shares valued at $1.68 million were sold by FRANCESCONI LOUISE on Thursday, January 31. $2.89M worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares were sold by Hutchinson Michael Damon. Scannell Timothy J had sold 5,282 shares worth $863,590 on Tuesday, January 15.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 614,811 shares to 9.51M shares, valued at $79.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) by 147,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.30M shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

