Highwoods Properties (HIW) Shares Rose While Adelante Capital Management Decreased Position by $5.76 Million; As Covanta Hldg (CVA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Winslow Evans & Crocker Upped Its Holding

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 1313.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 26,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 28,264 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $508,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.73. About 825,654 shares traded or 35.58% up from the average. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark; 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q EPS $1.53; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q OPER REV. $458M, EST. $431.3M; 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 23/05/2018 – Covanta CEO Stephen Jones to Speak at 7th Annual World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit in London; 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 140,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The hedge fund held 742,239 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.65 million, down from 882,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Highwoods Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 335,310 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $358.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,220 shares to 170 shares, valued at $46,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 47,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,378 shares, and cut its stake in Roku Inc.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 362,575 shares to 4.09M shares, valued at $42.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coresite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR) by 23,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

