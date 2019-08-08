Highwoods Properties (HIW) Shareholder Adelante Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $6.00 Million; Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Columbus Circle Investors Lowered Holding

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 18,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 114,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.66M, down from 132,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $310.07. About 2.22M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Netflix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFLX); 18/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A Christmas Prince’ Sequel ‘The Royal Wedding’ Set at Netflix; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 13/04/2018 – The Alienist, Netflix – Sherlock meets Jack the Ripper with a touch of Hannibal Lecter; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to raise $1.5 billion in debt; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Outlook Reflects View Netflix’s Operating Results Will Improve Gradually; 06/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 06/04/2018 – Movies: Chipping Away at the Huge Block of Netflix Originals; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) by 17.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 130,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The hedge fund held 882,822 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.30 million, up from 752,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Highwoods Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $44.68. About 101,515 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 8,573 shares to 90,220 shares, valued at $64.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 19,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $476.46M for 73.83 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) by 75,917 shares to 382,395 shares, valued at $47.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 75,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Retail Opportunity Investmen (NASDAQ:ROIC).

