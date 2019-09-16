Highwoods Properties (HIW) Holder Adelante Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; As Capital One Finl (COF) Share Value Declined, Holder Burney Co Has Increased Position

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 140,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The hedge fund held 742,239 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.65M, down from 882,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Highwoods Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.37. About 574,004 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW)

Burney Co increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 114.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 58,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 109,177 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.91 million, up from 50,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $93.62. About 1.73M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Deposits $250.8 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 09/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%

Analysts await Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.86 per share. HIW’s profit will be $89.20 million for 12.90 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Highwoods Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

