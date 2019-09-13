Highwoods Pptys (HIW) Valuation Rose While Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Cut Position; Edge Wealth Management Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Lowered by $486,402 as Share Value Rose

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 4,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 102,597 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.46M, down from 106,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $117.91. About 11.15 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/03/2018 – MOVES- JPMorgan, Multrees, Newmark Knight Frank; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 27/03/2018 – JPMorgan Looks Beyond Finance to Hire Tech, Math Grads in Asia; 11/05/2018 – AEROFLOT AFLT.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 142 ROUBLES FROM 125 ROUBLES; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT HAS 5.01% OF FAGRON VOTING RIGHTS ON MAY 10; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 09/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3000P FROM 2950P; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $67.59, UP 4%; TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE2 OF $54.05, UP 4%; 23/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHANGES CALL ON ECB RATES CITING WEAKER GROWTH

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa analyzed 28,714 shares as the company's stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 328,559 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.57M, down from 357,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 822,332 shares traded or 5.77% up from the average. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $12.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,046 shares to 20,260 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 4,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold HIW shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 94.74 million shares or 0.14% more from 94.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc reported 427,164 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 481,510 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma owns 24,873 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.01% or 192,702 shares in its portfolio. Partners Ag owns 23,795 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). 22,174 were reported by Sg Americas Limited. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.01% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 216,564 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp invested 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Ameriprise Fin stated it has 0.02% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Eii Mgmt reported 31,450 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Cls Invs owns 775 shares. Comm Bank owns 110,766 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust has invested 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Analysts await Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.86 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.86 per share. HIW’s profit will be $89.21 million for 13.08 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Highwoods Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $450.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,988 shares to 56,696 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 4,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnc Investment Corp.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.18 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.