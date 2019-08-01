Highwoods Pptys (HIW) Holder Millennium Management Cut Holding; As Amgen (AMGN) Valuation Rose, Cim Investment Mangement Has Raised Stake by $452,466

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 69.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 2,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 5,833 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 3,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.74% or $10.13 during the last trading session, reaching $186.58. About 6.45 million shares traded or 128.84% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai —

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW) by 42.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 437,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The hedge fund held 580,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.16M, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $45.33. About 1.20 million shares traded or 82.73% up from the average. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8,141 shares to 8,131 shares, valued at $388,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Smcap 600 (IJR) by 10,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,142 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Analysts await Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 1.16% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.86 per share. HIW’s profit will be $90.24M for 13.03 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Highwoods Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S (Call) by 10,525 shares to 194,200 shares, valued at $22.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 37,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Qep Res Inc (Call) (NYSE:QEP).