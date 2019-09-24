Highwoods Pptys Com (HIW) Holder Clean Yield Group Has Increased Position by $2.99 Million; Cbs New (CBS) Stock Rose While Raffles Associates LP Upped by $490,000 Its Holding

Raffles Associates Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 55,613 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78 million, up from 45,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.97. About 6.14 million shares traded or 61.96% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 15/05/2018 – Moonves Takes on Redstone Family for Control of CBS (Video); 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among African-Americans 25-54; 09/04/2018 – LATEST: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid for the company by about $2.8 billion, insists that Bakish be named president & COO of combined company; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as head of CBS if the Viacom merger falls through; 03/05/2018 – After-hours buzz: CBS, SHAK, P & more; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 26/03/2018 – CBS News: Gun maker Remington files for bankruptcy; 06/03/2018 – CBS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 23/05/2018 – Michael Schneider: Exclusive: @TheNormanLear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc Com (HIW) by 216.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 73,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 106,795 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, up from 33,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 397,348 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c

More notable recent Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “New Highwoods Properties CEOâ€™s base salary rises 36 percent – Triad Business Journal” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Highwoods to Release 2019 Second Quarter Results Tuesday, July 23rd – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Atlanta developer faces foreclosure from NY lender on another piece of Ovation – Nashville Business Journal” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Would Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Highwoods to Develop Virginia Springs II in Nashville – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold HIW shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 94.74 million shares or 0.14% more from 94.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 191 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers. State Street stated it has 0.02% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). 148,893 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Prtn Group Ag has 0.12% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs, France-based fund reported 328,559 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1,287 shares. 28,360 are owned by Honeywell International. Prudential Pcl owns 6,000 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Co owns 530,564 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Trust stated it has 0.19% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.05% or 261,175 shares. Eii Management reported 31,450 shares stake. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.05% or 407,098 shares in its portfolio.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $276.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,144 shares to 18,236 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,912 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,700 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. City Hldgs holds 0% or 81 shares in its portfolio. Next Fin Group Inc holds 0% or 594 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 3 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 373 shares. State Street has 11,041 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 20,782 were accumulated by Blair William Il. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 3,823 shares. Icon Advisers owns 33,300 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Baupost Gru Limited Liability Company Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10.00 million shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 255,225 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.03% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 61,734 shares. 20 were accumulated by Hudock Group Ltd Limited Liability Company. The Virginia-based Bb&T Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn stated it has 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 14,350 shares to 127,674 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.