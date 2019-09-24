Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARC Group Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW)

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) and ARC Group Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) have been rivals in the Metal Fabrication for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highway Holdings Limited 3 0.49 N/A -0.17 0.00 ARC Group Worldwide Inc. N/A 0.07 N/A -0.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Highway Holdings Limited and ARC Group Worldwide Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highway Holdings Limited 0.00% -5.9% -3.9% ARC Group Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.5% of Highway Holdings Limited shares and 20.24% of ARC Group Worldwide Inc. shares. Insiders held 10.8% of Highway Holdings Limited shares. Insiders Competitively, held 55.68% of ARC Group Worldwide Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highway Holdings Limited -2.43% -21.22% -29.8% -28.35% -48.75% -16.92% ARC Group Worldwide Inc. -27.27% -57.33% -79.34% -83.33% -93.47% -84%

For the past year Highway Holdings Limited was less bearish than ARC Group Worldwide Inc.

Summary

Highway Holdings Limited beats ARC Group Worldwide Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM. It also engages in the trade of plastic injection products; and manufactures and assembles metal, plastic, mold, and electronic products, and automation equipment. The companyÂ’s products are used in the manufacture of products, such as photocopiers, laser printers, print cartridges, electrical connectors, electrical circuits, vacuum cleaners, LED power supplies, stepping motors, pumps for dishwashers, and other washing machine components. In addition, it assists customers in the design and development of the tooling used in the metal and plastic manufacturing process and provides an array of other manufacturing and engineering services. The company primarily serves customers in Hong Kong/China, Europe, the United States/Mexico, and other Asian countries. Highway Holdings Limited was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sheung Shui, Hong Kong.